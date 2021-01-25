Pasofino Gold Limited (VEIN.V) (CVE:VEIN) Trading Down 2.8%

Pasofino Gold Limited (VEIN.V) (CVE:VEIN)’s share price traded down 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 61,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 67,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a market cap of C$48.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22.

About Pasofino Gold Limited (VEIN.V) (CVE:VEIN)

Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire a 50% interest in the Roger gold-copper project covering an area of approximately 987 hectares located in Quebec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt; a 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,355 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia.

