Patron (PAT) Achieves Market Cap of $795,641.54

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Patron coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Patron has traded up 70.5% against the US dollar. Patron has a market cap of $795,641.54 and $12,369.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00072994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.99 or 0.00770356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00048189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.19 or 0.04237663 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017611 BTC.

Patron Profile

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

