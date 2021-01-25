PayBX Market Cap Achieves $1.34 Million (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One PayBX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. PayBX has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PayBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00071651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.52 or 0.00757964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00049359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,466.74 or 0.04267427 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00015138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00016859 BTC.

PayBX Token Profile

PayBX (AXPR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

PayBX Token Trading

PayBX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.