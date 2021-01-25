Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX opened at $86.87 on Monday. Paychex has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $6,843,000.00. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 49,091 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $4,520,790.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,056.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,937 shares of company stock worth $18,738,353 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.