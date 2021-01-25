Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Paychex makes up approximately 1.8% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Paychex by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,972,000 after purchasing an additional 894,796 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Paychex by 144.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 806,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 37.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,561,000 after acquiring an additional 423,576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,288,000 after acquiring an additional 269,726 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.9% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 936,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,713,000 after acquiring an additional 247,480 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $1,123,335.96. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $4,972,211.53. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,937 shares of company stock valued at $18,738,353. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.96. 1,967,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.46 and its 200 day moving average is $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

