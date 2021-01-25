Payfair (PFR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,563.00

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Payfair has a total market capitalization of $28,926.67 and $1,563.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Payfair has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Payfair token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Payfair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00071798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.71 or 0.00799423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00049413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.69 or 0.04340988 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017562 BTC.

Payfair Profile

PFR is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. Payfair’s official website is payfair.io . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Payfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Payfair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.