Payfair Reaches Market Cap of $36,482.56 (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Payfair token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Payfair has a total market capitalization of $36,482.56 and $1,941.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Payfair has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00074249 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.11 or 0.00805522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,460.05 or 0.04370404 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017247 BTC.

Payfair Profile

PFR is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official website is payfair.io

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

