PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 400.0% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,109 shares of company stock worth $15,631,659 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.74.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $252.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.09, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.72. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

