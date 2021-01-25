PayPie One Day Trading Volume Tops $88.00 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $824,577.05 and approximately $88.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPie token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PayPie has traded down 46.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00072875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.89 or 0.00766084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00048039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.23 or 0.04223687 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017612 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

