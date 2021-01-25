PCHAIN Trading Up 17.9% This Week (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. PCHAIN has a market cap of $7.89 million and $62,752.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00071936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.44 or 0.00793312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00048599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,366.17 or 0.04310309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017480 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PI is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,711,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 803,004,238 tokens. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

