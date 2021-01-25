Pearl River Holdings Limited (PRH.V) (CVE:PRH) Shares Gap Down to $0.33

Pearl River Holdings Limited (PRH.V) (CVE:PRH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.30. Pearl River Holdings Limited (PRH.V) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$8.19 million and a PE ratio of -20.63.

About Pearl River Holdings Limited (PRH.V) (CVE:PRH)

Pearl River Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of plastic products in the People's Republic of China, Australia, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in London, Canada.

