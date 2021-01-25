Peercoin (PPC) Price Tops $0.38 on Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001118 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Peercoin has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. Peercoin has a market cap of $10.14 million and $50,407.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001091 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00047645 BTC.

About Peercoin

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,722,117 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars.

