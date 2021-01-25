PegNet 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,031.00 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, PegNet has traded 63.9% higher against the dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $4,031.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00053874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00128533 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00072405 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00277002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00069517 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00038448 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,219,727,099 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

Buying and Selling PegNet

PegNet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

