PegNet Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One PegNet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $4,110.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PegNet has traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00126910 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00074260 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00269204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00068299 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00038047 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,217,660,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars.

