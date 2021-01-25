Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $115.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:PTON traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.16. 132,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,111,850. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2,323.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $2,230,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,655,898.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.08, for a total value of $572,311.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $706,721.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,197 shares of company stock worth $88,710,156 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

