Pendal Group Limited Sells 29,750 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pendal Group Limited lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 712,210 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 29,750 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.7% of Pendal Group Limited’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $158,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 102,931 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,630,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 49,470 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,003,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $225.95 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.65.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

