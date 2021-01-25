Penn National Gaming (PENN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) in the last few weeks:

1/20/2021 – Penn National Gaming is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $98.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Penn National Gaming was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/14/2021 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $85.00 to $120.00.

1/13/2021 – Penn National Gaming is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $100.00.

12/18/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $101.00.

Shares of PENN traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.17. 23,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,018. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.22 and its 200 day moving average is $64.64.

Get Penn National Gaming Inc alerts:

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $6,735,450.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $1,236,457.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,954.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 356,716 shares of company stock worth $25,990,217. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,337,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,346,000 after buying an additional 215,479 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 27.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,187,000 after buying an additional 316,589 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 46.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 864,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,878,000 after buying an additional 273,059 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $56,572,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 15.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 744,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,120,000 after buying an additional 99,040 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.