Penta Price Down 29.4% Over Last Week (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Penta coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Penta has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. Penta has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $743,315.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00070693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $255.79 or 0.00739934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.85 or 0.04182455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016766 BTC.

About Penta

PNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

