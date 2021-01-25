Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $283.71

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $283.71 and last traded at $280.99, with a volume of 25404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.04.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.86.

Get Penumbra alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.93 and a 200-day moving average of $214.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,019.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $151.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $2,121,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.77, for a total transaction of $148,990.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,814 shares of company stock valued at $7,602,390. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 100.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,692,000 after purchasing an additional 167,089 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,390,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,938,000 after buying an additional 132,709 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in Penumbra by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 239,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after buying an additional 128,095 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 561.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 432.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,203,000 after acquiring an additional 76,069 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.