Peony Price Down 5.8% This Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Peony token can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $50,981.32 and approximately $2,660.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Peony has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peony Token Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,405,884 tokens. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Token Trading

Peony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

