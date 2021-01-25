PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Lifted by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $138.59 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $191.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.57 and its 200-day moving average is $139.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.