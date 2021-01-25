PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,495 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.5% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of PepsiCo worth $169,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,208,000 after buying an additional 720,076 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,587,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,411,000 after purchasing an additional 173,253 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,847,000 after purchasing an additional 66,493 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,766,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,691,000 after purchasing an additional 168,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,262,000 after acquiring an additional 575,742 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.29 on Monday, hitting $139.88. The stock had a trading volume of 166,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,530. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $193.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

