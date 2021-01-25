PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,823 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 505,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 51,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.67 on Monday, hitting $140.26. The stock had a trading volume of 277,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,530. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $193.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

