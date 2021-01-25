PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 478.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares during the period. PerkinElmer accounts for 1.3% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5,660.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,837 shares of company stock worth $3,051,743 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $162.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. Equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.2144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 2.91%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

