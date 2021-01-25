Perpetual Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.02 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $6.24 or 0.00019604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a market capitalization of $127.58 million and approximately $8.02 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00053625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00129952 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00072422 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00282362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00070214 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00037769 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,437,842 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

Perpetual Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

