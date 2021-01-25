Perpetual Protocol Price Hits $6.31 on Exchanges (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $128.95 million and approximately $9.43 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $6.31 or 0.00018252 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00052267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00124656 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00071606 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00261667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00066147 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00036847 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,437,842 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

