Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.2% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 103,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $34.92. 1,814,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,650. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $35.23.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

