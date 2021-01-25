PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,716 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.5% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 74.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.92. 1,814,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,650. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

