PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.6% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,478,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,621,000 after buying an additional 657,264 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,154,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,775,000 after acquiring an additional 973,467 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,810,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,320,000 after purchasing an additional 208,248 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,469,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,170,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,781,000 after purchasing an additional 651,048 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.38. 676,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,188. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.75.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.