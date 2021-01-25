PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12,968 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 623,873 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.69. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

