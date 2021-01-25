PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,357 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.5% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,570 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,265,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,243,000 after purchasing an additional 254,107 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,840,000 after purchasing an additional 232,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,529,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,228,643 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.19 and its 200-day moving average is $107.32. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.