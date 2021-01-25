Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Boosted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 132.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36,214 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 32,587 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

PFE opened at $36.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

