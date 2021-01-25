Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Market Capitalization Tops $786,611.42

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $786,611.42 and $10,295.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00053165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00124748 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00071473 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00269705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00067687 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00036700 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 51,564,593 tokens. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

Phantasma Energy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

