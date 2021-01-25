Phantasma (SOUL) Market Cap Achieves $5.64 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for $0.0997 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma has a total market cap of $5.64 million and $204,384.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,345.00 or 0.99312139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00024065 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00024916 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000300 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

