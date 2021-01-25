Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,386 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $40,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,159,000 after buying an additional 41,159 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 169,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 36,317 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.34. 4,108,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

