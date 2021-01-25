Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,418,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,576,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,044 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $50,622,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,759,000 after purchasing an additional 825,030 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,576,000 after purchasing an additional 513,834 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Barclays lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.76.

NYSE:PSX opened at $72.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $102.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

