Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Shares Down 5.9%

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) shares were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 898,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 766,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $104.82 million, a PE ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FENG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Phoenix New Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 162,352 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 223,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 119,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

