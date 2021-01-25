Phoneum (PHT) Trading 3.6% Higher This Week

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Phoneum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoneum has a market cap of $94,971.67 and approximately $1,069.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phoneum has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00071942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.73 or 0.00800550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00049416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.25 or 0.04362203 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017639 BTC.

Phoneum (PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phoneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

