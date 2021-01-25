Physicians Realty Trust Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DOC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 73.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 19,051 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.