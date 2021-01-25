Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.60.

PLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PLL opened at $48.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $669.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.79 and a beta of 0.54. Piedmont Lithium has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.04.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

