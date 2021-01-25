PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.90

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.90 and last traded at $56.89, with a volume of 31788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.85.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUNI. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

