PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) Trading 0.8% Higher

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.59 and last traded at $29.55. 103,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 497,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

