Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at Cormark

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$9.50 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.07% from the stock’s current price.

PL has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.00.

Get Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) alerts:

TSE:PL opened at C$9.57 on Monday. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.63 and a 1-year high of C$11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$319.26 million and a PE ratio of -48.51.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$131.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$127.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ltd. Prospect Co. sold 75,100 shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total transaction of C$639,423.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,040,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,400,062.35.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) Company Profile

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.