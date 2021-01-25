Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

PNW stock opened at $77.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.95 and a 200-day moving average of $79.42. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNW. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

