Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Evan Sharp Sells 129,999 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 129,999 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $9,510,726.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,201.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $4,855,623.66.

On Monday, November 9th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $4,116,589.02.

PINS traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $73.37. 13,756,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,571,862. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $76.88. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of -114.64 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day moving average is $50.38.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, OTR Global raised Pinterest to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 488.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

