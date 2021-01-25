Piper Sandler Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for KeyCorp in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KEY. Barclays boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.03.

Shares of KEY opened at $18.20 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 305.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

