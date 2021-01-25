Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($3.74) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.48). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $45.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.45. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $60.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,151,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,034 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,122,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,810,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,884 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,975 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,108,000 after acquiring an additional 790,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

