Piper Sandler Comments on Lemonade, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lemonade in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.68) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.80). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.83) EPS.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LMND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $153.49 on Monday. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $188.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Lemonade news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,450,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,689,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 515,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $82,197,643.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,993,387 shares of company stock valued at $245,456,818 over the last quarter.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.