Piper Sandler Comments on Total Se’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TOT)

Total Se (NYSE:TOT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Total in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Total’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Total alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TOT. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of TOT opened at $44.44 on Monday. Total has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $52.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.05.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.9583 dividend. This is an increase from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Total’s payout ratio is presently 52.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Total by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,319,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $182,454,000 after buying an additional 180,679 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Total by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,044,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,413,000 after buying an additional 462,380 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Total by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,103,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,149,000 after buying an additional 64,939 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Total during the 3rd quarter worth $50,298,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Total by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,935,000 after buying an additional 135,233 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.