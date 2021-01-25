Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) (TSE:BHC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) in a research note issued on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will earn $4.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Get Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) (TSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.77 billion.

TSE:BHC opened at C$33.92 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of C$16.30 and a twelve month high of C$39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,716.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.32. The company has a market cap of C$12.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.24.

About Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO)

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.